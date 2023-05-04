Man faces multiple burglary, theft charges

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One man has been arrested following after several incidents at local businesses.

The Savannah Police Department says that on April 17, there was a break-in at Elvis’s Garage, where multiple tools were taken.

Then on April 19, the department says jewelry was taken from Livingston’s Jewelry.

And on April 20, officers responded to Carroll’s Pharmacy for an alarm call, the department says.

After viewing video from each businesses, the Savannah Police Department says they were able to identify the subject as 33-year-old Troy Anderson.

The department says that a warrant for his arrest was obtained, leading to his later arrest in Dyer County.

Savannah police say he is facing multiple burglary and theft charges.

