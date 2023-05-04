Mayoral candidates react to runoff election

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two candidates for mayor have now entered a runoff after Tuesday’s results.

With both candidates not earning enough votes to win, incumbent Mayor Scott Conger and mayoral candidate Ray Condray will now face off in the run-off election in the next few weeks.

Election leaders say fewer people voted this year, compared to the last election.

Mayor — City of Jackson 8,362

Condray says he plans to focus on continuing to encourage people to vote and receive their support to win the race.

“We’re really going to have to get people motivated to get out and vote. This last election, there were only a total of a little over 8,000 people that voted. We’re in a city with a population of about 40,000 registered voters, so we want people to make sure that their voice is heard,” Condray said.

Conger says that says he is pleased with the numbers in the first round, and he’s going to continue to get out, knock on doors, and talk to people.

“I feel really good. Like I said, this is not our first time going to a runoff. Honestly, I feel a little better than last time because knowing what to expect in a runoff last time. I think we hadn’t done one in 50 years, not really knowing what to expect. So I feel really good. I think the momentum is great,” Conger said.

Conger says that with the number of candidate on the ballot in this year’s election, he knew a runoff was possible.

The run-off election is set for June 13.

