Milan police confirm death of Detective Lieutenant Kelvin Whitney

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department confirms the death of one of their lieutenants.

The department shared a social media post Thursday responding to the death of Detective Lieutenant Kelvin Whitney.

According to the post, Whitney died Wednesday after suffering a fatal injury while making repairs to his home.

The department shared that Whitney served Milan Police for 17 years, and will be missed by all who had the honor of working with him.

Arrangements are expected to be made at a later date.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.