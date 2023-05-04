Mugshots : Madison County : 5/03/23 – 5/04/23
-
Gilliam, Tierney
Gilliam, Tierney: Simple domestic assault
-
Allen Brown
Allen Brown: Simple domestic assault
-
Devin Murphy
Devin Murphy: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections
-
Gregory Flagg
Gregory Flagg: Public intoxication
-
Jeremy Wilcox
Jeremy Wilcox: Failure to appear
-
-
Jimy Hias Aleman
Jimy Hias Aleman: Altering/Falsifying/Forging Auto titles
-
Justin Carnie
Justin Carnie: Violation of community corrections
-
Nathanel Malone
Nathanel Malone: Simple domestic assault
-
Nigel Manns
Nigel Manns: Aggravated assault
-
Vernon Levingston
Vernon Levingston: Assault, violation of parole
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/04/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.