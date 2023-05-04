Rain Expected Tonight, Few Storms Friday Morning, Warm & Humid Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for May 4th:

Clouds will continue to move in this evening and showers are likely tonight. There could be a few storms Friday morning south of Jackson but we should be dry for Friday evening. There will be a few more showers early Saturday as well but we should be quiet Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening. We are looking at a warm and humid weekend as well and will have the full details right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly sunny hung around to kick off our Thursday but clouds increased as the day went on. There will also be some showers chances return after midnight that will increase in coverage overnight into Friday morning. The winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest tonight which should help us warmer tonight. A few storms could be possible as well as we wrap up the work week so we will be keeping an eye on the forecast. Thursday night lows will fall down the mid 50s due to the increase in clouds and gulf moisture.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms will be in the forecast on Friday. Some stronger storms will be possible but as of now, the overall severe weather threat looks quite low. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for areas south of Madison County but we are not expecting much for strong storms due to the timing of the event for West Tennessee.

The winds will be a tad breezy and come out of the southeast on Friday, which will increase the humidity and help fuel some of the showers and storms. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 60s due to the clouds and expect cloudy skies all day long. Some of the showers could return late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Friday night lows will fall down to around 60°.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast looks to have a little bit of something for everyone. Future-casts are suggesting a chance for showers and a few storms as confidence is increasing as to the timing of the weekend rain chances. Current thought is that we will see rain early Saturday morning and dry out by Saturday afternoon.

The rain may stay away from Saturday afternoon until Sunday late evening when a few storms could pop up. Highs will reach the low 80s to mid 80s depending on if we get to the sun to peak through either day this weekend. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will come out of the south all weekend which will help keep the temperatures up but could lead to some rain shower and storm activity. Weekend lows will fall down to the mid 60s each night. The weekend could bring the first round of above normal temperatures back for the first time in about 2 weeks.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather and isolated shower activity is expected to dominate the forecast for next week. Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s but mid 80s are expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week looks to be the warmest weak of 2023 so far across West Tennessee. Lows each morning will only fall down to the low to mid 60s due to the high dew points from gulf moisture being ushered in from southerly winds. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to start to work week. Each day we are expecting some heat and humidity driven pop up showers and storms to develop in the afternoon hours. Overall the severe weather threat is low with these types of storms but they are difficult to forecast exactly where and when they are going to pop up.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The next chance for rain and storms will return late next week. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring as a nice warm up appears to be on the way for the middle of the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

