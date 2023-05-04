School bus wrecks in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a school bus wreck Thursday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 7:42 a.m. on Highway 70, near 1,000 Acre Lake in Carroll County.

After receiving an alert from tipsters, our crews arrived around 9 a.m. as the cleanup process was underway.

A report from THP shows the bus was traveling on Highway 70 when it left the roadway and crashed in a nearby ditch.

According to John McAdams, Carroll County Schools Superintendent, the wreck did not result in any injuries.

McAdams says no students were on the bus, as the route had already been completed and the driver was on their way home.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.