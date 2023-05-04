Sheridan Lee Earles, age 86, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of the late Evelyn Day Earles, departed this life Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Shelby Gardens Place in Cordova, Tennessee.

Sheridan was born September 4, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of the late Peter and Donna Walford Earles. He was married April 19, 1957 to Evelyn Day Earles who preceded him in death on November 2, 2017. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and retired after 20 years of service and was employed as a Deputy Sheriff for the Shelby County Sheriff Department for 20 years before his retirement.

Mr. Earles is survived by his daughter, Sherry Lynn Earles (Baxter) of Oakland, TN; his son, Kenneth Lee Earles of Tustin, CA; five grandchildren, Thomas Christopher Hovey (Diane), Michael Ryan Solang, Megan Rose Solang (Amanda), Ashley June Earles and Anastasia Lee Earles; and four great-grandchildren, Sadie Willow Solang, Evelyn Rose Solang, Jamison Phillip Wilson and Shea Owen.

A visitation for Mr. Earles will be from 12 to 12:45 P.M. Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be at 1 P.M. Monday, May 8, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery in Williston with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Baxter Holland, Fred Solang, Amanda Smithwick, Rick Lewis, Thomas Christopher Hovey and Michael Solang.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.