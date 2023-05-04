Speakers delve into history of Liberty Garden Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — A First Thursday program was held in the Hub City.

The Story of Liberty Garden Park

The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library hosted the event at the library, featuring the story of Liberty Garden Park.

The Friends of the Library welcomed Tammy Buchanan and Jack Baudo to share “The Story of Liberty Garden Park.”

“It’s a park used by so many people. There are weddings in the park, people do their graduation pictures in the park. It’s an important part of community and something we want to maintain,” Baudo said.

Founded in 2001, Liberty Garden Park on Channing Way in north Jackson is a living memorial to 9/11, honoring the American spirit of resilience, freedom, liberty, justice and equality.

