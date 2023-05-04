Weakley Playhouse presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’ this month

MARTIN, Tenn. — A “tale as old as time” is coming to a local stage for two weekends.

Weakley Playhouse will present their production of “Beauty and The Beast” at the Westview High School Theater in Martin.

The community is invited to “be their guest” for the group’s first-ever musical production.

Shows will take place at 7 p.m. on May 4-6, and again next week on May 11-13.

Weakley Playhouse is unique in that it includes high school students from all across Weakley County.

