3 new council members elected in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following Tuesday’s election, three new council members are representing their districts.

District 1 now has JP Stovall, District 5 has Frank McMeen, and District 6 has Larry Lowrance.

Each told us what their goals are during an interview on Friday.

“To be a voice for the people of south Jackson and all of District 1, and to hopefully help see us continue to pay down our debt,” Stovall said.

McMeen would like to have some regular sessions with the Jackson Police Department, taking them into the community and meeting residents, and letting them talk about things that concern them.

“One of my big goals is how do we make our streets cleaner,” McMeen said.

“My goal is to make sure that your tax money is spent wisely and that we have programs that will be helpful for all of the citizens of Jackson and Madison County,” Lowrance said.

All three new council members expressed their gratitude for being elected, and they say they are excited to get started.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.