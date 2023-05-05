Annual spring plant sale to continue to Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to get those plants for the spring season.

The Madison County Master Gardener Volunteers collaborated with the University of Tennessee Gardens Jackson to host their annual Spring Plant Sale.

The sale started Friday at the West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center in Jackson, with attendees finding a great mix of tried and true garden favorites.

They also found new and sometimes hard to find plants.

“We provide scholarships to high school students in the area that are going to major in plant-related things. We send some of our members to regional and statewide meetings, and they come back and teach what they’ve learned,” said Elizabeth Edwards, the plant sale coordinator.

Whatever did not sell out on Friday will be available Saturday for the final day of the plant sale.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details, visit UT Gardens-Jackson on Facebook.

The West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center can be found at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

