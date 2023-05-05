Business celebrates 10,000 customers

JACKSON, Tenn. — An internet company celebrated a major milestone.

Aeneas Internet and Telephone is celebrating it’s 10,000 customers!

The company hosted a celebration for its customers in downtown Jackson. There was food and entertainment provided by Tyler Goodson.

Customers also got the chance to enter a raffle for prizes such as a smart TV and up to two months for free internet service.

“We’ve been able to reach a lot of people that have had no access to broadband connectivity or very little choice. The only choices they have is maybe expensive connections via satellite or a cell signal for example. So we’re able to give them gigabit connectivity to the rural market,” said Stephen Thorpe, the CEO at Aeneas Internet and Telephone.

Aeneas is located at 300 North Cumberland Street.

