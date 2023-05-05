Educator of the Week: Hunter Hawes

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Hunter Hawes is a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Jackson Central-Merry Middle School.

This is his second year teaching and is currently pursuing his Master’s Degree in English. Hawes said his wife was who inspired him to become an educator.

“For many years I was in different sales positions for a few different companies, but a lot of the time I just kind of left the day feeling unfulfilled and didn’t really feel like I had a purpose. My wife had been in education for about six years at the time and she had been encouraging me, pretty much, every job change like, you know, ‘You should consider teaching, you should consider teaching.’ So she was a big inspiration to me getting into it,” Hawes said.

His biggest reward as a teacher is witnessing the confidence that the students develop throughout the school year.

“What we were just practicing, we have an event called the Extraordinary Shake here where students get to demonstrate their soft skills and those professionalism skills. And just seeing the growth that they make from August until now, where they gain confidence to stand up in front of strangers and talk on a stage and be interviewed by people, it makes me really happy to see them gain that confidence,” Hawes said.

He says his favorite part about the job is getting to bond with his students every day.

“My first year teaching, I felt so drawn to the kids right away. We had a lot of bonds. They’re in seventh grade now, and so it’s really fun when they get to come see me in between classes and things like that. And then the same goes for this class of students. Everyday, just knowing that I get to come in and hang out with them and teach them, and I learn from them just as much as I teach them. Without the kids, I definitely would not be here,” Hawes said.

What makes his classroom unique is the mutual level of respect between himself and his students.

“They know that I respect them, and so I’m not going to ask them to do something or try to treat them in a way that I wouldn’t ask of myself or that I wouldn’t ask any other student in the classroom to do. And so because of that, I feel like I get a lot more buy in because the students are willing to take a risk because they know whatever I’m asking them to do, there’s a reason behind what I’m asking them,” Hawes said.

