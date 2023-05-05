Event for young entrepreneurs to be held at Farmers Market

JACKSON, Tenn. — Know a young entrepreneur that needs a place to showcase their skill?

An upcoming event can do that and more!

The City of Jackson and the Children’s Entrepreneur Market are hosting an event together at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market to provide kids aged five to 16 a place to show their entrepreneurial skills and gain invaluable experience in delivering sales pitches, conducting transactions, and polishing their customer service.

“We are thrilled to host the Children’s Entrepreneur Market event,” said Farmer’s Market Director, Bruce Bond. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to showcase their entrepreneurial skills and learn about running a business in a fun and safe environment.”

The city says that a parent or guardian of kid entrepreneurs can register here.

“Basically for the business minds, the ones that want to start something new, and give the kids an opportunity to, you know, to show that they can sell,” Bond said.

The event will be on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

