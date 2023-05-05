George Edward Heskett, age 91, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Doris Reed Heskett, departed this life Thursday evening, May 4, 2023 at his home.

George was born January 16, 1932 in Obion County, Tennessee, the son of the late Floyd Heskett and Ione Crouson Heskett. He served his country in the United States Army and was employed as a printing supervisor for many years before his retirement. He loved his motorcycle, especially riding with his wife, and playing with his grandchildren and grand puppies. He enjoyed camping boating, fishing, hunting, gardening and working in his yard.

Mr. Heskett is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Reed Heskett; two daughters, Deena Brower (John) and Melinda Bellanti (Mike); his son, Michael Heskett; his brother, Glen Heskett; five grandchildren, Zach Brower, McKenzie McArthur (Peyton), Rende Baker (Daniel), Michael Bellanti and Floyd Heskett; three great-grandchildren, Keeten Heskett, Tripp and Lindy James Baker, and a great-granddaughter to come, Tatum Grae McArthur. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Smoot and Jean Wright.

A visitation for Mr. Heskett will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Brower, Mike Bellanti, Zach Brower, Peyton McArthur, Michael Bellanti and Daniel Baker.

