Local group rebrands to new name, honors Mother of the Year

The new name for the organization is “The Three C’s: Caring for the Chester County,” which means helping and caring for the people of the county.

The organization met at Centennial Bank in Henderson Friday morning to recognize the Mother of the Year, and present an honorable Mother of the Year.

“I feel humbled and not really worthy because there’s so many mothers that are doing such a good job out there, but I feel really honored,” said Linda Swafford, the Mother of the Year.

This is the fourth Mother of the Year presentation.

