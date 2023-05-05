May’s Art Walk held in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council held its annual Art Walk for the month of May.

The Art Walk is designed to help local artists sell their work by partnering with local businesses in the downtown area.

Each first Friday of the month, you can walk through downtown and shop from various local artists in the newly designated Arts District.

Friday, Londa Rohlfing, a local artist, showed her talent through sewing.

“I like to take something old and create something new out of it, especially garments, perhaps from somebody who has passed on, and rework those into something that can remind person of that person that they loved and be able to wear and feel close to them in that way,” Rohlfing said.

Rohlfing said she travels the country teaching people to sew, including in the Hub City, where she has Londa’s Sunroom Sewing Studio to teach anyone six years of age and older how to sew.

Stay up-to-date with each month’s Art Walk on their Facebook page.

Find more local news here.