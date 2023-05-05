Milan attempted murder suspect captured in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The suspect in a shooting in Milan was arrested in Jackson on Thursday.

According to a press release, 20-year-old Brenden Lubbock was captured by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Lubbock was wanted on multiple warrants issued by the Gibson County General Sessions Court, including aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted second degree murder, and armed dangerous felonies.

The release states on April 20, the Milan Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cedar Street, where three victims told officers they had been shot at by Lubbock, after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint.

According to the release, the three individuals said Lubbock shot at them when they attempted to confront him about the robbery, however they did not receive any injuries.

On April 28, arrest warrants were issued for Lubbock and the U.S. Marshals Service adopted the case.

The release says on the morning of May 4, Marshals located Lubbock traveling westbound on Royal Street in Jackson.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the vehicle was stopped at a shopping center off Carriage House Drive, and Lubbock attempted to evade arrest and drove into the column of a nearby building.

The release states that his vehicle was surrounded, and a vehicle pin was executed by Task Force members, which rendered the vehicle immobile.

Marshals say Lubbock was then taken into custody with no further incident, and transported to the Madison County Jail to be temporarily held for Gibson County.

Records available online indicate he is currently in custody at the Gibson County Jail.

