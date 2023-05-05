Mostly Dry Friday Night/Saturday, Sunday Looks Wetter

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for May 5th:

The clouds will stick around most of the night and a few showers will be possible but we are not expecting much. Saturday looks mostly dry, partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. We will be warmer and more humid on Sunday but there is a better chance for showers or storms to pop up as well. We will have the latest hour by hour breakdown of your weekend forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Plenty of clouds and isolated light showers dominated the weather on Friday across West Tennessee. That helped keep the temperatures below normal for one last day. The winds were a tad breezy and came out of the southeast on Friday, which increased the humidity some keeping us mild tonight. Friday night lows will fall down to the upper 50s. A few showers could return late Friday night into early Saturday morning but we are not expecting much at all.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend forecast looks to have a little bit of something for everyone. Future-casts are suggesting a chance for showers and a few storms on Sunday as confidence is increasing as to the timing of the weekend rain chances. Current thought is that we will see a few early showers Saturday morning and dry out by Saturday afternoon and evening.

The rain may stay away from Saturday afternoon until Sunday when a few storms could pop up. There is a chance for some early afternoon showers and storms on Sunday but chances increase quickly into the back half of the day. Highs will reach the low 80s to mid 80s depending on if we get to the sun to peak through either day this weekend. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will come out of the south all weekend which will help keep the temperatures up but could lead to some rain shower and storm activity. Weekend lows will fall down to the mid 60s each night. The weekend could bring the first round of above normal temperatures back for the first time in about 2 weeks.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather and isolated shower activity is expected to dominate the forecast for next week. Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s but mid 80s are expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week looks to be the warmest weak of 2023 so far across West Tennessee. Lows each morning will only fall down to the low to mid 60s due to the high dew points from gulf moisture being ushered in from southerly winds. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to start to work week. Each day we are expecting some heat and humidity driven pop up showers and storms to develop in the afternoon hours. Overall the severe weather threat is low with these types of storms but they are difficult to forecast exactly where and when they are going to pop up.

FINAL THOUGHT:

April started out above normal, warm and humid. That led to several rounds of storms and severe weather. The middle and end of the month have turned out to be cooler and that has calmed down the storm threat across the Mid South. The next chance for rain and storms will return Sunday/Monday. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring as a nice warm up appears to be on the way for the middle of the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13