Mugshots : Madison County : 5/04/23 – 5/05/23

Mark Birdwell Mark Birdwell: Violation of order of protection

Charles Smith Charles Smith: Driving under the influence

Cortavious Jones Cortavious Jones: Assault, public intoxication

Daniel Jiminez Daniel Jiminez: Failure to appear

Demont Shaw Demont Shaw: Violation of community corrections



Joshua Ferguson Joshua Ferguson: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

Matthew Smith Matthew Smith: Simple domestic assault

Rochelle Triplett Rochelle Triplett: Shoplifting/theft of property

Russell Willis Russell Willis: Violation of community corrections

Shawnda Haddix Shawnda Haddix: Driving under the influence



Toby Wright Toby Wright: Simple domestic assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest

Troy Fuller Troy Fuller: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Troy Taylor Troy Taylor: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/04/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/05/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.