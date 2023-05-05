Mugshots : Madison County : 5/04/23 – 5/05/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Mark Birdwell Mark Birdwell: Violation of order of protection Charles Smith Charles Smith: Driving under the influence Cortavious Jones Cortavious Jones: Assault, public intoxication Daniel Jiminez Daniel Jiminez: Failure to appear Demont Shaw Demont Shaw: Violation of community corrections Joshua Ferguson Joshua Ferguson: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Matthew Smith Matthew Smith: Simple domestic assault Rochelle Triplett Rochelle Triplett: Shoplifting/theft of property Russell Willis Russell Willis: Violation of community corrections Shawnda Haddix Shawnda Haddix: Driving under the influence Toby Wright Toby Wright: Simple domestic assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest Toby Wright: Simple domestic assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Troy Fuller Troy Fuller: Violation of conditions of community supervision Troy Taylor Troy Taylor: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/04/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/05/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin