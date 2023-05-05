Police Chief, Sheriff share thoughts on transparency, keeping public informed

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many people believe that transparency with local law enforcement is a very important thing to have. Some people believe they should know everything their police officers do on a daily basis, while other people do not feel the need to know everything.

We talked with Jackson Police Department Chief Thom Corley to see if he believed transparency with the public is an important thing.

“Yeah absolutely, certainly to the degree we can do it. We want to be as transparent as we can,” Chief Corley said. “The why or why not, the main reason why we want to do that is because we feel that helps build public trust.”

Some people may ask why is it not possible all of the time? What possible situation would make law enforcement not be fully transparent? The easy answer has to do with ongoing investigations.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, who also believes transparency with the public is important, gave us a more detailed reason.

“I can use drug cases for example,” Sheriff Duke said. “We may arrest somebody for drugs, but they want to assist in helping us maybe catch other dealers. We obviously would not want to put that arrest out too soon, because that is going to warn other dealers that that person has been caught.”

Chief Corley adds that sometimes they do not release all of the information because it could violate the rights of an impartial jury. Chief Corley says he believes it is a part of their job to protect those rights.

He also tells us about his thoughts on if a better informed community leads to a better community as a whole.

“As long as the information is accurate. That’s gonna be the key,” Chief Corley said. “Yes, I do believe the more we can be transparent and provide information when we can, when we legally can, then I think that does help the community and police relationship.”

Sheriff Duke says he believes a better informed community can benefit the community as a whole. He says he was brought up with transparency in his career and sees many benefits in it.

“I’ve come from other agencies who were very big on transparency. I guess I was kind of trained in it and brought up in it, so I really have only seen the benefits in it,” Sheriff Duke said.

Sheriff Duke also says he always tries to get important information out to the public.

Along with issuing press releases and utilizing social media, many local agencies also opt-in to services like Nixle and Mobile Patrol to inform citizens of crimes and arrests. You can enter your zip code to see if your local law enforcement agency participates.

The Jackson Police Department also offers two public tools to see reports of crime activity within the city: the Police to Citizen website as well as the Atlas One mobile app.

