Popular radio host returning to the mic

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular radio host is returning next week after being away from behind the mic for several years.

After six years, Frankie Lax will be back on radio at West Tennessee Supertalk 93.1/WTJS starting on Monday.

Lax has a long history in radio, and there was a new studio built for this show. Lax says he will have guests that will be coming to the studio.

His first guest will be Bill Hagerty coming up on Monday.

Lax explained that radio is in his blood, and that he has always loved doing it.

“I’m excited and very humbled at the support that people are encouraging me to get back on the air and are excited about it. I’m very humbled by that,” Lax said.

Lax will be on Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

