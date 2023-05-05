Rhythm on the Rails begins, kicking off weekly concerts

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America is bringing live music and more for free every Friday for this month and next month.

2023’s Rhythm on the Rails

This is a part of the Discovery Park’s Rhythm on the Rails free summer music series. This series of events sees various bands come and play at the park every Friday.

“We’ll have great food and great drinks, and we hope that the weather will subside and we’ll have great sun for next Friday night’s Rhythm on the Rails,” said Karl Johnson, the Director of Technology Services.

Originally, the concert was supposed to be held in their brand new Total Tech Solutions stage.

This new stage is located right next to the Train Depot on the Discovery Park lawn, hence the name, Rhythm on the Rails.

However, due to rainy weather, the park couldn’t host the event at the new location, so they were forced to move the concert indoors in the ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall.

“Tonight, Texas Hill was supposed to christen the stage for our first night of Rhythm on the Rails, but due to the rain, you know, we had to move it in. But we were excited about having Texas Hill be the first performance on that stage,” Johnson said.

Even with rain in the forecast and moving the concert to indoors, Texas Hill was still very excited to play.

“It was just nice to know that people still love live music, and it’s just as important as it was five, 10, 15 years ago,” said Adam Wakesfield, a Texas Hill musician.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and drinks are available for purchase at the events as well.

Since Friday was Cinco de Mayo, tacos were on the menu.

The next Rhythm on the Rails concert is next Friday, May 26. If weather permits, it will be held at the new Total Tech Solutions stage.

You can find the upcoming performances for 2023’s Rhythm on the Rails here.

