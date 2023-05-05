RV fire halts traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fire on Interstate 40 halted traffic in Madison County Friday morning.

Near mile marker 85, a RV could be seen fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the westbound lane, along with a vehicle it was hauling.

Around 10 a.m., one lane was blocked as crews were working to control the fire and keep traffic flowing.

At this time, no reports of injuries have been received.

