Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to be held May 13

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is almost here once again.

Every year, RIFA partners with the USPS and the National Association of Letter Carriers to gather non-perishable food items.

This is done not just locally, but nationally too, feeding millions.

“When you participate in the ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive, the food you donate stays in your community and goes to local food banks,” NALC President Brian L. Renfroe said. “I hope you will join NALC and make this one of the most successful ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drives to date.”

The food drive will be May 13, and getting your donation to the right person is as easy as placing your donation in a sturdy bag in your mailbox.

Items can include canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice, or cereal.

Your Jackson letter carrier will literally take it from there.

“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides Jackson residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need here in our community,” said Lisa Tillman, Executive Director of RIFA. “USPS customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items in their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 13, and their letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes. RIFA receives all of the generous donations!”

