Students to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several schools come together for a big performance.

Students from several middle and high schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System have come together for a performance of “The Little Mermaid.”

The show is based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and the Disney film.

Students from across the school system have spent months working on this performance.

Jada Peyton, who plays Ursula in the play, talked about the experience.

“This experience has been fun. I feel like, compared to the other productions I’ve done, it’s broadened my horizons. Definitely. Especially since it’s a musical and we’re all just having fun together and getting to know each other. It’s become a little family,” Peyton said.

You can see the show for yourself Saturday night at 6 p.m. or Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The shows are taking place at the Liberty Tech High School theater. Tickets are $10.

Find more local news here.