Upcoming at the Ned

May 8: 5:30 PM Ned’s May Art Gallery Openings: Justin Peterson & Matt Brown

May 9: 5:30 PM Arts Backstage at the Ned – Footloose performance

May 12: 9:30 AM The Ned is hosting the finals of The Extraordinary Shake

May 15-18: 6:30 PM Dreamgirls auditions at the Ned

May 20-21: 2 PM Auditions for JTG’s Summer musical 9 to 5: The Musical

May 20: 5:30 PM Heart of the Hub City Dance Night – Footloose performance

May 27: 7 PM Big Mike’s Comedy Blast presents J. Anthony Brown LIVE at the Ned. Tickets available HERE.

June 15-18 7 PM Footloose: The Musical at the Ned

July 10-13 4 PM Auditions for the Ned’s Children and Teen Theatre’s Matilda: The Musical

July 20-23 7:30 PM JTG’s Summer show: 9 to 5: The Musical

Aug 17-19 & 24-26 7 PM Dreamgirls: The Musical at the Ned

Footloose

June 15-17

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford

Music by Tom Snow Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman

Directed by David McCall Choreographed by Veronica Sesson

When Ren and his mother move from the big city to tiny Bomont he finds the local edicts to be too restricting – especially the town’s ban on dancing. A heartfelt story about loss emerges, pitting a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. The score is packed with crowd favorites, including “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” and of course “Footloose!” Miss American 1987 Kellye Cash-Sheppard and “Peppermint Addie” Richmond round out the cast who will be singing and dancing their hearts out on the Ned stage.

Tickets are available HERE

We’re already gearing up for our brand new season as well… Auditions for Dreamgirls will take place May 15, 16, & 17 with callbacks on the 18th at the Ned. Sign ups are open HERE. Auditioners can select one of the audition days, and choose a short selection of a song that will show off their voice! We cannot wait to have this iconic show on the Ned stage, performed by our very own homegrown talent and led by the accomplished creative team: Monola Patterson, Mona Lisa Lanier, and James Henning.

Dreamgirls

August 17-19 & 24-26

Roles for 8th Grade and Up

Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Music by Henry Krieger

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett

Orchestrations by Harold Wheeler

Directed by Monola Patterson

Choreography by Mona Lisa Lanier

Music Direction by James Henning

Dreamgirls is a dynamic and thrilling musical that tells the story of a young girl group’s rise to fame in the 1960s and 1970s. With electrifying performances, soulful music, and a captivating story, Dreamgirls is a must-see for anyone who loves musicals and the sounds of Motown. Get ready to be transported back in time and experience the heart and soul of the era that changed music forever.

Sign up to audition HERE.

Calling all Children and Teens: Auditions for Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical are coming up this summer! Come try out this July 10, 11, & 13 for the Ned’s Children and Teen Theatre’s production of this audience favorite in September.

Roald Dahl’s

Matilda: The Musical

September 7-9

Ages 6-18

Book by Dennis Kelly

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Orchestrations and additional music by Chris Nightingale

Get ready to laugh, sing, and cheer as this spunky young heroine proves that even the smallest person can make a big difference. Join Matilda as she overcomes obstacles, stands up to injustice, and uses her vivid imagination to create a better world. With catchy songs, colorful characters, and a touching message about the power of kindness, Matilda Jr. is the perfect family-friendly show for audiences of all ages.