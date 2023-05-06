A local county celebrates with a parade

TRENTON, Tenn. —One town here in West Tennessee puts on a parade for an annual festival.

The 42nd annual Teapot Festival parade took place, inviting residents and visitors to a fun time with the community.

Attendees were able to see a variety of familiar faces in the parade along with enjoying candy and other items given out to the crowd. The parade started around 10 am with what organizers say was quite the line up of participants and bands.

