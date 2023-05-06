A unique baby shower comes to the Hub City

JACKSON, TENN. —A community baby shower was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center with everything you need to know in West TN for maternal and child health.

Hub City Doula, JKSN & Co. and other groups came together to give back to the community by bringing all resources to one place on how to help parents prepare for child birth.

This event was not only geared towards parents, but especially those who had children during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are coming up on their second child. Holly Stockdale, Hub City Doula, says many of those families were missing out on certain aspects of education.

There were therapists at the event along with yoga and healthy eating instructors, ultrasounds, and a diaper pantry.

“So, we’re actually trying to play a little catch up for our community to help them get educated, help them be empowered to have a safe birth and help them have a kind post partum,” Stockdale said.

This was the first one of these events and with the turn out, organizers plan to host this event again.

For more local news stories, click here.