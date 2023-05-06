Ceremony remembers lost healthcare professionals

JACKSON, Tenn. —A memorial was held here in the Hub city.

On Saturday, the West Tennessee Honor Guard Memorial was held in front of the city hall here in Jackson.







This was a COVID-19 Memorial Tribute for any nurses or health care workers that were lost.

The names of those lost were announced and honored by the nurses in attendance.

“The more we get support from the community of nurses in West Tennessee, the more that we will be able to honor our community of nurses in West Tennessee,” said Rachel Schmidt, RN Secretary of West TN Honor Guard.

If you have any nurses that you would like to honor, you can contact the Honor Guard directly to have their name and memory celebrated at future memorial events.

For more local news, click here.