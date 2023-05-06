Joe Carter Oliver, age 79 of Paris, TN passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Humboldt, TN. His funeral service will be Sunday, May 7th at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar Street in Paris, with Dr. Trent Bullock, Rev. Todd Henson, and Rev. Larry Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be after 12:00 PM Sunday, at First Baptist Church. Serving as pallbearers will be Dickie Routon, Ed Brazelton, Rick Conger, Bobby Irby, George Weber, Jeff Stringer, David Todd, John Sydnor, Redgy Ross, and Homer Maddox. Honorary Pallbearers will be in memory of Kenny Paschall, and the Buchanan Class of 1962.

Joe Carter Oliver was born June 16, 1943, in Detroit, MI to the late Porter Oliver and the late Elizabeth Miller Oliver. On August 21, 1970, he married Ann Speight Oliver and she survives in Paris, TN.

Joe was a graduate of Buchanan High School and an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired from UPS as a package car driver after 35 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher for the first-grade department for many years. He was a founding member of the men’s ministry through which he built hundreds of handicap ramps locally and made many trips in and out of the country.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his daughter, Casey Oliver (Stacy) Smith of Henderson, TN; son, Mike (Kristi) Oliver of Humboldt, TN; grandchildren: Jack Porter Oliver, Taylor (Ty) McMurry, and Rylee Smith; great-grandchildren: Bennett McMurry and Pierce McMurry; brother, John Porter (Jean) Oliver of Paris, TN; brother-in-law, Joe Ed (Margaret) Speight of South Fulton, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Judy Speight.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, TN, or Rock Steady Boxing of Paris, 235 Legends Dr., Springville, TN 38256.