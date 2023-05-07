A local church celebrates 200 years

JACKSON, Tenn.—One church is celebrating 200 years of existence.

First Presbyterian Church on North Highland Avenue has been celebrating 200 years of service with a variety of events.









Sunday afternoon, Kathleen Hunyecutt was invited as the carillonneur for the service. She played a 30 minutes concert in celebration of 200 years.

The church was founded in September 1823, and according to Pastor White, is one of the oldest churches in Madison county.

“Feels great. I mean this is a huge celebration for us, not many churches get to experience two hundred years and we’re very fortunate that God has blessed us in so many different ways,” White said.

The church plans to have a big celebration later in the year in September.

