Art exhibition recognizes West TN talents

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.—An art exhibition was held in a local city.

As part of the week long Strawberry Festival, an art exhibition was held on Sunday at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center in Humboldt.



Screen Shot 2023-05-07 at 5.44.24 PM





Many people were in attendance to admire all of beautiful art that was displayed throughout the art center.

Each year the art center invites five outstanding West Tennessee artists to showcase a sample of their works at the art center.

A winner was announced out of the five, and they received a $500 check.

“It’s always so exciting to see all of the people involved with the festival. The royalty, the leadership, and all of the people here who appreciate the art. Of course, the artists themselves who are being showcased in this event,” said Bill Hickerson, Executive Director.

The artwork will be on display for the entire month of May.

For more local news happening across West TN, click here.