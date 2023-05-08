2023’s Strawberry Fest to continue to Saturday

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The opening celebration was held for the Strawberry Festival in Humboldt on Monday.

Those in attendance got the chance to watch a fireworks show at the Barker Memorial Stadium, and earlier in the day, a Prayer Breakfast was held. It was followed by an opening celebration.

The kickoff included entertainment, a petting zoo, and so much more.

“After the fireworks, downtown Humboldt’s got the vendors there on every corner. Also, this year we’ve got a food court over on Osborn, just behind the regular vendors,” said Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes.

There are plenty of other activities on the way, including Shortcake in the Park on Wednesday, the Junior Floats parade on Thursday, and the Grand Floats parade on Friday.

Each day includes several other activities as well as live entertainment.

The festivities will continue through Saturday, May 13.

Find a full schedule of events for the week here.

