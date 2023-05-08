Events this week in West Tennessee: May 8-14
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Click here for a list of LIFELINE Blood Services’ mobile blood drives.
Monday, May 8
- Special Olympics Torch Run (Trenton)
- TIFFANY at Williams Auditorium (Henderson)
- West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Grand Opening Celebration (Humboldt)
- West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Fireworks Extravaganza (Humboldt)
Tuesday, May 9
- Arts Backstage (Jackson)
- Berry Idol (Humboldt)
- Chester County Ag Day (Henderson)
- Extraordinary Shake Begins (Jackson)
- TIFFANY at Park Theatre (McKenzie)
Wednesday, May 10
- Chester County Ag Day (Henderson)
- Grief Conference (Jackson)
- Shortcake in the Park (Humboldt)
Thursday, May 11
- Boots and Bling (Jackson)
- Hall of Fame Reception (Humboldt)
- Junior Floats Parade (Humboldt)
- Junior Miss Territorial (Humboldt)
- Miss Teen Territorial (Humboldt)
- Mother’s Day Macrame Class (Humboldt)
- Pro Wrestling Mid South (Jackson)
- STAR Center 35th Anniversary Dinner (Jackson)
- Strawberry Classic (Humboldt)
- TN Community Services Agency Hiring Event (Jackson)
- Women in Business (Jackson)
Friday, May 12
- Baseball Tournament (Jackson)
- Battle Beyond 660 (Jackson)
- Cornhole Tournament (Humboldt)
- Extraordinary Shake Finals (Jackson)
- Food Truck Friday (Jackson)
- Governor’s Luncheon (Humboldt)
- Grand Floats Parade (Humboldt)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 @ TN Safari Drive-In (Alamo)
- Horse Show (Humboldt)
- Hostess Princess Revue (Humboldt)
- Junior Hostess Princess (Humboldt)
- Law Day (Jackson)
- “Not So Open” Mic Night (Jackson)
- Ray Fulcher Tour (Jackson)
- Rhythm on the Rails (Union City)
Saturday, May 13
- Baseball Tournament (Jackson)
- Cardboard Boat Regatta (Union City)
- Etta May Comedy Tour (Henderson)
- Family Fest (Jackson)
- Freed-Hardeman University Graduation (Henderson)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 @ TN Safari Drive-In (Alamo)
- Jackson State Community College Graduation (Jackson)
- Little Miss Territorial (Humboldt)
- Martin Beautification Day (Martin)
- Music on Main (Savannah)
- Pop-Up Shop (Alamo)
- Ricky Nelson Tour (Jackson)
- Song and Storytime (Jackson)
- Strawberry Fest 5K & 10K (Humboldt)
- Strawberry Fest Car Show (Humboldt)
- Strawberry Fest Tractor Show (Humboldt)
- Strawberry Market (Humboldt)
- Territorial Queens Revue (Humboldt)
- Thomas Media Home Expo (Jackson)
- Tyler Spann 5K (Lexington)
- U.S. Flag Relay (Henderson)
- Voices in the Vineyard (Brownsville)
- West Tennessee Spay Neuter Annual Conference (Jackson)
Sunday, May 14
- Baseball Tournament (Jackson)
- Jackson Christian School Graduation (Jackson)
- The Hinson Family (Jackson)
- Mother’s Day Brunch (Jackson)
- Mother’s Day Tea (Humboldt)
- U.S. Flag Relay (Henderson)
Looking for live music? Click here to find a list of upcoming local performances, updated weekly.
Do you want your event to appear on our on-air Community Calendar? Email calendar@wbbjtv.com with all details and/or a flyer (content may be edited for display). Please allow up to five days for submission review/airing. WBBJ cannot guarantee all events received will air. You can also submit your event to our online Community Calendar which can be viewed on our website. Click here for details.
Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.
Local Event Calendars
- WBBJ Community Calendar
- Brownsville, TN
- Carroll County
- Decatur County
- Hardeman County
- Henderson, TN/Chester County
- Crockett County
- Gibson County
- Hardin County
- Henderson County
- Humboldt, TN
- Jackson/Madison County
- McNairy County
- Martin, TN
- Obion County
- Savannah, TN
- Trenton, TN
Local Libraries
- Benton County Public Library System
- Bolivar-Hardeman County Library
- Carroll County Public Library
- Chester County Library
- Crockett Memorial Library
- Decatur County Library
- Elma Ross Public Library
- Gibson County Memorial Library
- Gleason Memorial Library
- Hardin County Public Library
- Humboldt Public Library
- Jackson-Madison County Library
- Lexington-Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library
- Martin Public Library
- McKenzie Memorial Library
- McNairy County Libraries
- Middleton Community Library
- Mildred G. Fields Public Library
- Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library
- Newbern City Library
- Obion County Public Library
- Parsons Public Library
- Ridgely Public Library
- Sharon Public Library
- W.G. Rhea Public Library
For more local news, click here.