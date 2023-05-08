First responders earns ‘Star Life Award’

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local county first responders won an award.

The Gibson County Emergency Medical Service won the “Star Life Award” for region that covers most of West Tennessee.

The EMS Star of Life event honors the accomplishments of EMS personnel across the state of Tennessee who provide exemplary life-saving care to adult and pediatric patients.

The Star of Life award recognizes exceptional frontline care, with a focus on the agencies and providers who are the initial care responders.

The ceremony reunites the EMS caregivers with the people they treated.

“That’s what we train for, that’s why we have continuing education, that’s why we do what we do, to be able to take care of these people in their time of need. It’s just awesome to be able to follow up with a thank you like this award was, and us have a good night together at a nice banquet and see all these different members of our first responder community recognized that night all across the state,” said Dan Fowlkes, the EMS Director for Gibson County.

