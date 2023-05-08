Home invasions in Alamo under investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Two homes within the same area were invaded early Monday morning in Crockett County.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the two separate residential break-ins.

“At approximately 1 a.m. this morning, Crockett County dispatch received a 911 call from here on West Main Street, right down the street from the police department, that a lady come home and there was — an unidentified at this time — male wearing a black hoodie, wearing jeans, was inside her house when she opened her front door coming home from work. They had a confrontation, he ran out the door. She chased him into the parking lot and he fled,” said Alamo Police Chief Jeff Sills.

A few hours later, the perpetrator attempted to invade another home nearby, located only one block away.

“At about 4:45 this morning, another call comes in. This time, on West Church, which is a block away. There was three ladies and three children in the house. And one lady woke up after she felt something touching her,” said Sills.

When the lady woke up, she saw a tall male wearing a black hoodie and jeans standing in front of her.

“They had a physical altercation. He assaulted her by punching her with his fist and then knocked her down. And the other roommate got up and he ran out the front door,” Sills said.

Both residences were occupied by females without the presence of a man.

According to the sheriff’s department, this may indicate that the perpetrator likely selected them by prior observation.

“I have interviewed all the parties involved and the last interview I’ve just done, we have a possible suspect at this time. It’s looking favorable [that] we’re probably going to get this person identified,” Sills said.

The Alamo Police Department, along with the sheriff’s department, asks that anyone living on the west side of town to report any suspicious activity that they may have seen or have caught on camera between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“They’re more than welcome to call the sheriff’s department dispatch at 696-2104 or my cell phone at (731) 202-1018. The sheriff’s department and myself, the Alamo Police Department is working in conjunction with this to try to get somebody in custody,” Sills said.

This investigation is still ongoing.

