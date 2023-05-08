Officer-involved shooting takes place at Wendy’s in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shortly before noon on Monday, tipsters alerted us to a possible shooting at Wendy’s on Vann Drive.

Around noon at Wendy’s on Vann Drive, multiple Jackson Police Department officers could be seen investigating and questioning people that could have witnessed the incident.

According to JPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Graham, the suspect involved was wanted on felony warrants out of Selmer.

“At approximately 11:45, officers responded to an individual with warrants. Officers attempted to make contact with that individual on arrival. The individual did attempt to flee. Officers did let off a shot, and this is an ongoing investigation,” Graham said.

When the suspect tried fleeing the scene, they intentionally struck an officer’s patrol car, according to police.

During that time is when the officer discharged his weapon, the news release from JPD said.

The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been confirmed, was apprehended without injuries and taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department at (731) 425-4800 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 425-8477.

