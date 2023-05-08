Showers & Storms Likely Tonight, Off & On this Week

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for May 8th:

A line of showers and gusty storms that could produce small hail will drift south into West Tennessee between 8-9PM. They will move south into Gibson and Madison counties between 9-10pm. Although it will be close, we should stay dry until the fireworks wrap up in Humboldt tonight. The fireworks start at 8 PM. We will keep isolated shower and storm chances around most of the week. We will tell you what days you are more likely to encounter these storms and the rest of your forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms will move into West Tennessee a little after sunset and move south quickly tonight. The storms will move across the norther border between 8-9pm and move through Gibson and Madison counties between 9-10pm. Some of the storms could produce up to quarter size hail and winds gusting up to 60 MPH. We are NOT expecting rotating storms capable or tornadoes tonight. If you have outdoor plans this evening keep an eye on the skies and radar. We will be tracking things all evening in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and will send out alerts on our app and social media to keep you updated.

Plenty of clouds are expected tonight as well. The winds will come out of the southwest and it will remain humid all night long. The showers will clear out by sunrise Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will stay warm and only fall down to the mid 60s. Chances for rain tonight is around 80%.

TUESDAY:

There will be a few showers or storms lingering in the early morning hours but we are expecting a mostly day afternoon and evening on Tuesday. The front will pass by early in the morning allowing the winds to shift from the southwest to the northwest. This will cut down on the humidity some keeping the showers away for most of us. Highs will still reach the low 80s and we are still expecting mostly cloudy skies although the sun will peak through at times. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

The front that will pass by Tuesday morning will slowly be pushed back to the north on Wednesday. The front will stay connected to a low pressure system in Texas. This could allow a few showers and weak storms to be pushed back to the north and drift into West Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Chances are not great for showers or storms but the chance is highest along our southern Tennessee border. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low 80s again and Wednesday night lows will drop down to the low 60s as well. Expect partly cloudy skies and the winds will come out of the east most of the day. Chances for rain is around 20-30%.

THURSDAY:

As the front lingers across West Tennessee and stalls out some on Thursday, more showers and pop up storms will again be possible. Severe weather is not likely but a couple of gusty storms could develop. We can’t rule out a few showers in the morning that could impact the parade in Humboldt but chances for rain increase as the day goes on. Highs on Thursday will make it up to the low 80s again and mid 80s are expected Thursday night. The humidity will also be increasing during the day due to the fact the winds are going to come out of the southeast into the afternoon and evening hours. In general expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday although the sun may peak through a few different times during the day. Chances for rain on Thursday as of now is around 40%.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will again be in the forecast on Friday. Chances increase as the day progresses but a few showers or storms could pop up in the morning hours as well. The severe storm threat will be low some some storms are expected to fire up again at times. Highs on Friday will be a bit warmer than Thursday and approach the mid 80s for most of West Tennessee. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the south making for a warm and humid afternoon. Chances for rain on Friday sit around 40%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to be warm and humid like the previous weekend across the Mid South. Highs will reach the mid 80s and some upper 80s cannot be ruled out as of now. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. Both morning will be sticky with overnight lows only falling down to the upper 60s due to the high humidity. There will be some showers and storm chances with chances looking greater on Sunday than on Saturday as of now. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the 2nd week of May. That led to several rounds of storms that are expected to linger in the forecast for the next 10 days or so. Highs are expected to stay above normal until at least the middle of the month. We have likely seen our last frost of the Spring as a nice warm up appears to be on the way for the middle of the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

