Vigil for fallen law enforcement to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special tribute is being held for fallen officers this weekend.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has announced that there are 556 names of US law enforcement officers being added to the memorial who have died in the line of duty.

The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during the 35th annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between 4th and 7th Streets in Washington, DC.

The vigil will be at at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Eighteen fallen officers from the state of Tennessee will have their names added to the memorial and be honored in the nation’s capital.

Seven of the officers are from West Tennessee.

One of the fallen officers from the area is Matthew Locke, of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander explained that he hates that Locke had to be put on this wall, but at least it will show honor among the officers that have sacrificed their life for the job.

“He was one of our deputies that was an outstanding deputy, and a well-liked person among our department,” the sheriff said.

Those from Tennessee being honored include:

Daniel Todd Wallace, of the Brownsville Police Department

Frank Keith Rezac Jr., of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Dale Leroy Wyman, of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Stephen Locke, of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office

Terry Wayne Stowe, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Richard Lee Barnes, of the Newbern Police Department

Gregory Lynn Triplett, of the Waverly Police Department

Jeffrey Herndon Carson, of the Franklin Police Department

Kevin Jay Stolinsky, of the LaVerge Police Department

Christopher Allen Jenkins, of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Bradley Alan Miller, of the Maury County Sheriff’s Office

Corille Cortez Jones, of the Memphis Police Department

Robert Frank Clayton, of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Cecil Earl Nunley, of the Sequatchie County Tennessee CO, District 6

Bridgette Lachelle Hunter, of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Harold Lee Russell II, with the Tennessee Department of Safety

Vince Arnold Mullins, with the Tennessee Department of Safety

