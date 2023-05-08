Vigil for fallen law enforcement to be held this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special tribute is being held for fallen officers this weekend.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has announced that there are 556 names of US law enforcement officers being added to the memorial who have died in the line of duty.
The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during the 35th annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between 4th and 7th Streets in Washington, DC.
The vigil will be at at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Eighteen fallen officers from the state of Tennessee will have their names added to the memorial and be honored in the nation’s capital.
Seven of the officers are from West Tennessee.
One of the fallen officers from the area is Matthew Locke, of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander explained that he hates that Locke had to be put on this wall, but at least it will show honor among the officers that have sacrificed their life for the job.
“He was one of our deputies that was an outstanding deputy, and a well-liked person among our department,” the sheriff said.
Those from Tennessee being honored include:
- Daniel Todd Wallace, of the Brownsville Police Department
- Frank Keith Rezac Jr., of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
- Dale Leroy Wyman, of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office
- Matthew Stephen Locke, of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
- Terry Wayne Stowe, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office
- Richard Lee Barnes, of the Newbern Police Department
- Gregory Lynn Triplett, of the Waverly Police Department
- Jeffrey Herndon Carson, of the Franklin Police Department
- Kevin Jay Stolinsky, of the LaVerge Police Department
- Christopher Allen Jenkins, of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office
- Bradley Alan Miller, of the Maury County Sheriff’s Office
- Corille Cortez Jones, of the Memphis Police Department
- Robert Frank Clayton, of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office
- Cecil Earl Nunley, of the Sequatchie County Tennessee CO, District 6
- Bridgette Lachelle Hunter, of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
- Harold Lee Russell II, with the Tennessee Department of Safety
- Vince Arnold Mullins, with the Tennessee Department of Safety
