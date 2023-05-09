5 juveniles facing charges in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Five juveniles in Henderson are now facing charges.

The Henderson Police Department says that officers responded to a fight at the ballpark on May 1 that resulted in one minor being knocked unconscious.

The department says officers have already been at the park, “looking for anyone causing problems.”

“Our Officers have been in uniform and normal street clothes. We will have a zero tolerance plan in place for anyone putting our kids’ safety in jeopardy,” said Henderson Chief Gary Davidson.

Five juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault after an investigation was ended.

