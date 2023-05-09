Annual Tea Party by FHU Associates coming May 20

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Victorian Tea Party for student scholarships, presented by the Freed-Hardeman University Associates, is returning to Henderson.

The 21st annual event will take place from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the historic Hardeman House, located at 307 White Avenue.

“Since the month of May includes the coronation of King Charles III for our friends across the pond, this year’s Victorian Tea Party will join the world-wide celebration with activities and decor sure to delight all those enjoying a royally good afternoon tea,” said Debbie McLaughlin, FHU Associates’ Executive Coordinator.

A press release states standard tickets include a full afternoon tea with sandwiches, scones, sweets, savories, a choice of hot teas or an iced tea. Additionally, professional photographs and other activities will be available in a come-and-go format.

According to the release, all standard ticket holders will be seated as seats become available after 1 p.m., as noon to 1 p.m. seating will be reserved for patrons and sponsors. Guests will need to register with the host upon arrival, and standard ticket holders who arrive before 1 p.m. may enjoy the other activities while they wait to be seated.

Click here for ticket information and additional details.

