Berry Idol competition held in Gibson County

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Dozens took to the stage Tuesday for the chance to win a big prize.

Twenty performers competed in the Berry Idol competition at the 85th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

Performers ranging from 10 to 21 years of age performed solos or duets in the competition for $850 in prize money.

Berry Idol was held at Magnolia Manor and Chapel in Humboldt.

