Billy Wayne Carter, age 76, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Billy Wayne was born in Johnson Grove, TN on November 1, 1946, to the late Billy Carter and Pauline Freeze Carter. He proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a diesel mechanic for many years.

He is survived by two sons: Ronnie Wayne Carter and Billy Joe Carter.

Mr. Billy Wayne chose cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.