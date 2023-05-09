Emergency repairs underway on northwest MS dam

JACKSON, Tenn. — A dam in northwest Mississippi is undergoing emergency repairs.

According to the DeSoto County government on Facebook, the water at Arkabutla Lake will be lowered for repairs following the discovery of a potential breach at Arkabutla Dam.

The county government reports that the elevation will drop at least 210 feet. However, they report that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says downstream flooding is not expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for several northwest Mississippi counties, including:

DeSoto

Tunica

Tate

Coahoma

Quitman

Panola

Tallahatchie