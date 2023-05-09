Food of the 85th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The 85th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival has returned to downtown Humboldt with lots of great new food options for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve got a barbeque and rib stand. And the cook has won multiple awards at the Southaven Spring Best – ‘Best in Show,’ and he’s also won top three at the Memphis in May Barbeque Cook Off. His ribs are amazing. He sells them down to a snack size, for two ribs, all the way up to a slab,” said Cody Casper, the Concession Manager at PBJ Happee Day Shows.

There is also a new turkey smoker stand this year, offering turkey legs and Mexican street food.

“They’re big, jumbo, two pound turkeys. You almost need two hands to hold them. We’ve got Mexican street corn. The guys put all the cilantro and a little cayenne pepper. Just a little bit, not too spicy,” Casper said.

A featured new dessert item is the Strawberry Waffle Sundae.

“They’re taking a waffle for the warmth, they’re putting ice cream on top. It’s going to melt and be a little gooey, and then, they’re just sprinkling strawberries all over that. It’s the Strawberry Festival, it’s going to be a win,” Casper said.

On top of that, they’ve got all of the original favorites like corndogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy and pizza. You name it, they’ve got it.

“The festival has probably 25 or so food vendors on top of what PBJ brings to the party. We’ve gotten everything from grilled cheese to homemade hand-turned ice cream. We’ve got barbeque, we’ve got edible cookie dough. We just have anything you can think of,” said Beth Culpepper, the Events Coordinator for the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

A new addition to the festival is the food court, which is located in the senior citizen center parking lot.

“So we just barricaded this area off, and it’s just a great place for families to sit and let their kids run around. It’s safe. We’ve got lights, we’ve got tables, and chairs and umbrellas. We do have four vendors located in that food court area. You can grab your food from another vendor or you can grab something in there and just enjoy your time at the festival,” Culpepper said.

