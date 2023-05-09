GALLERY: Arts Backstage held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 Arts Backstage was held Tuesday night.

Arts Backstage held in Jackson

Arts Backstage held in Jackson

Arts Backstage held in Jackson

Arts Backstage held in Jackson

Arts Backstage held in Jackson



Arts Backstage held in Jackson

Arts Backstage held in Jackson

The event was held at The Ned in downtown Jackson, giving attendees a chance to shop for local art and meet dozens of local visual artists and filmmakers.

Local musicians Abbey Hubbard and Ontoni Reedy, along with many others, performed at the event.

And theatre performances were held by The Ned and the Hub City Theatre Company as well.

Those in attendance also got the chance to hear poetry readings from The Griot Collective and watch a dance performance by the Ballet Arts of Jackson.

Interim Director Erin Eller says the event is all about celebrating art in the Hub City.

“It’s just kind of a good celebration of the arts in Jackson because there’s so much in the local arts scene that happens in Jackson. And this is a way to celebrate that,” Eller said.

The Arts Backstage event benefits the Jackson Arts Council.

Find more local news here.