Mugshots : Madison County : 5/08/23 – 5/09/23

Melissa Henson Melissa Henson: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation, failure to appear

Chiniqua Kemp Chiniqua Kemp: Failure to appear

Colton Anglin Colton Anglin: Aggravated assault, evading arrest

Deane Crowe Deane Crowe: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Heath Price Heath Price: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections, failure to appear



Jacoby Scott Jacoby Scott: Simple domestic assault

James Cole James Cole: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Maxwell McFarland Maxwell McFarland: Violation of probation

Skylar Reis Skylar Reis: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/08/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/09/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.