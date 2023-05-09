Mugshots : Madison County : 5/08/23 – 5/09/23 1 hour ago WBBJ Staff, Melissa Henson Melissa Henson: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation, failure to appear Chiniqua Kemp Chiniqua Kemp: Failure to appear Colton Anglin Colton Anglin: Aggravated assault, evading arrest Deane Crowe Deane Crowe: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Heath Price Heath Price: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Jacoby Scott Jacoby Scott: Simple domestic assault James Cole James Cole: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Maxwell McFarland Maxwell McFarland: Violation of probation Skylar Reis Skylar Reis: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/08/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/09/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin