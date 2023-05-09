Park to teach kids survival skills on May 20

SHILOH, Tenn. — The National Park Service is hosting an event aimed at teaching kids survival tips.

The news release says that on May 20, the Shiloh National Military Park will be offering a Junior Ranger “Hug a Tree to Survive” program.

The release says the program will show kids what to do if they get lost in the woods. It was inspired by the search for nine-year-old Jimmy Beveridge in 1981 in southern California.

Space is limited, but you can reserve your kid a spot by calling he park at (731) 689-5696. The age group for this event is five to 10 years

The program will begin at 10 a.m., and will have a short entertaining film and hands-on activities.

Read the full news release here.