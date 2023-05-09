Pro wrestling returns to Jackson weekly

JACKSON, Tenn. — Who will the Hub City king be?

After a long hiatus, professional wrestling is returning to Jackson with events to be held each Thursday.

Pro Wrestling Mid South is the premier wrestling organization in West Tennessee. They provide an old school, family friendly wrestling product, fun for the whole family.

This Thursday, they will host five matches in a 10 man Over the Rope Battle Royal. Admission is $10 and bell time is 7:30 p.m.

“The Big Picture, Michael Jablonski, who is 350 pounds — you do not want to get clotheslined by Michael Jablonski,” said professional wrestler Greg Anthony. “We just have a bunch of guys, a lot of young talent, a lot of guys that are veterans also that are coming in and out. We’ve had guys through Pro Wrestling Mid South, we’ve had guys from Japan, Australia, all over the country, England, you know things like that. We’re excited to bring that kind of level of professionalism to Jackson.”

All the fun takes place at the Old Medina Indoor Arena, located at 2970 Old Medina Road in Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.